Veterinary doctors across Punjab have decided to halt all reporting to the animal husbandry department, escalating their long-pending agitation over pay parity and service-related demands. The decision was taken at a state-level meeting of the joint action committee (JAC) of vets for Pay-Parity, attended by representatives from all districts. Punjab vets stop departmental work, escalate pay-parity protest

Dr Gurcharan Singh, convener of the JAC, said veterinary doctors have been protesting for nearly five years, alleging that the government disrupted the pay-parity that existed with medical doctors since 1977. “The starting salary of veterinary officers has been reduced from ₹56,100 to ₹47,600. This is a glaring injustice,” he said. He added that the government has also failed to implement the dynamic assured career progression (DACP) scheme, provide house rent allowance (HRA) on non-practising allowance (NPA) as per joint notifications for medical and veterinary cadres, and pay full salary during the probation period. Despite repeated assurances, the present government has not rectified the “wrongs committed by the previous regime,” even after nearly four years in power, he added.

According to the JAC, the 7th Central Pay Commission—which the Punjab government purportedly agreed to follow—recommended a minimum salary of ₹56,100 for Group A officers. However, a finance department letter dated January 4, 2021, placed veterinary officers in Pay Band-3, reducing their entry-level pay to ₹47,600. “This violates pay commission norms, service rules, and even orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Supreme Court,” Dr Gurcharan said, calling it an affront to the principle of “equal qualification, equal work, equal pay.”