One held by vigilance bureau in Guava tree compensation scam

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Satish Bansal of Vishal Nagar, Bathinda, an accused in the Guava tree compensation scam that happened in village Bakarpur, Mohali.

VB official said that the accused is a partner in “Aggarwal teel Industries”, along with Chanchal Kumar and his wife Praveen Lata, both residents of Bathinda. Chanchal’s brother, Mukesh Jindal, and Praveen Lata are behind bars in this case.

The official further said that the firm purchased three-acre land in Bakarpur in February 2018, in equal shares of Satish Bansal, Praveen Lata and Des Raj, Mukesh Jindal’s father. Following this, they planted guava plants on this land and got wrongful compensation, in connivance with officials of revenue, horticulture departments and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority, when the land was acquired by GMADA by showing that the saplings had been planted since 2016. that, they get crores of rupees as wrongful compensation of ₹ 1.54 crore by showing that the saplings had been planted since 2016. As per officials, the firm claimed compensation for guava plants over 12 kanal land, despite owning only eight kanal.

Officials added that investigation in the case is ongoing.

A local court has dismissed anticipatory bail applications filed by accused Vaishali, horticulture development officer and Gurpreet Kaur.

