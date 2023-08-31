Punjab: Pungrain inspector held for over 1-crore embezzlement

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Pungrain Inspector (Grade-1) Bikramjit Singh for embezzlement of wheat and causing a loss to state exchequer amounting to over ₹1.24 crore during his posting as incharge of Pungrain godowns at Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district. The accused inspector was now posted at Gurdaspur and has been placed under suspension. An official spokesperson said that the VB unit in Tarn Taran said a technical team had conducted a surprise inspection at Pungrain storage godowns at Khadoor Sahib and found 760 quintals and 229 quintals of wheat worth ₹ 1,24,93,709 missing from the stock at two godowns between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, respectively.

An FIR no. 30 dated August 30, 2023, under sections 13(1) (A), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused inspector at VB police station, Amritsar Range, he added.

The spokesperson said that an investigation has been launched into the moveable and immovable assets of the accused inspector.