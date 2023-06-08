DA probe: Punjab vigilance raids Vijay Inder Singla’s Sangrur residence

Sangrur : The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday raided Sangrur residence of former Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla in connection with the disproportionate assets probe.

A technical team of the VB led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP vigilance), Sangrur, Parmindar Singh reached the former minister’s residence around 11am to carry out assessment of the property.

The team also measured a road leading to the minister’s residence, officials privy to the matter said.

The minister is facing a vigilance probe for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The bureau had initiated the inquiry in January this year and also questioned him on March 21.

Singla was summoned on March 16 but he sought time and later appeared before the VB on March 21.

On Tuesday, his ancestral house and a three-story commercial building located near Phatak Number 22 in Patiala were raided by the vigilance to carry out assessment. The commercial building has been rented out to a private bank.

Singla spent a large amount of money on renovation of his ancestral house when he was a minister. The commercial building was also constructed during his tenure as a minister.

Singla was elected as a member of Parliament from Sangrur in 2009 and lost to Bhagwant Mann in 2014. He won the assembly elections from Sangrur in 2017 and remained PWD and education minister during the Congress government.