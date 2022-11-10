Punjab vigilance nabs SHO women’s cell for taking bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the State on Thursday, nabbed an inspector of police Bakhshish Kaur, posted as station house officer (SHO), police station women’s cell, Fazilka red-handed for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.

Disclosing this here today in a press release, a spokesperson of the VB said, the accused SHO has been arrested on the complaint of Gurdial Singh of Mandi Hazoor Singh, Fazilka.

Giving details, he said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the police official was demanding a bribe of ₹40,000 for taking action against the culprits who abused his daughter but a deal was struck at ₹20,000. The complainant has further alleged that the SHO has already taken ₹8,000 as a bribe in two instalments and was demanding ₹10,000 as a third instalment.

The spokesperson added that after verifying this complaint, a VB team from Ferozepur unit laid a trap and the accused police official was caught red-handed taking bribe money of ₹10,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. He informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused SHO at VB police station Ferozepur and further investigation was under progress.

