Punjab vigilance nabs sub-inspector in bribery case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested police sub-inspector (SI) Baljitpal Singh, posted at Mour police station in Bathinda district, on Thursday for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000.

A VB spokesperson said the accused SI has been arrested for accepting the bribe money in two installments from complainant Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Partap Nagar in Bathinda city.

The complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the police official was demanding a bribe of ₹ 50,000 and threatening to nominate him in a police complaint that he was investigating. “The accused police officer had taken ₹ 20,000 from the complainant and was demanding more money. He was under transfer but was threatening the complainant to book him and his relatives in the police case if the bribe amount was not paid,” according to an official release.

The spokesperson said the VB laid a trap after investigating the allegations and caught the police official red-handed for accepting the second installment of the bribe of ₹ 30,000 in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the VB police station in Bathinda.