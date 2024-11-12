Punjab: Warring hits out at AAP for ‘misgovernance’

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s performance in multiple sectors, calling out chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann for turning Punjab’s governance into “a mess of unfulfilled claims, broken systems and deteriorating quality of life”. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Through a series of videos, he mentioned, “People of Punjab were deceived by hollow slogans of badlaav (change). AAP won 92 seats on the promises of governance. But Punjab knows the reality of your governance — a state neglected, hospitals in disrepair, farmers ignored and lawlessness unchecked.”

Warring said the government hospital in Gidderbaha was once regarded as the best even by the BJP-led Central government, but has now been led to “ruin”. “Punjab’s healthcare is collapsing all while CM Mann indulges in distractions,” he said.

Warring also lamented the AAP leadership for its failure to keep promises to combat the drug menace. “AAP vowed to bring the drug situation under control within four months. Instead, drug abuse has skyrocketed” he added.