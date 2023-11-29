Punjab winter session: House pays tributes to Bishan Singh Bedi, home guard killed in firing by Nihangs

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2023 08:38 AM IST

The Punjab assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, home guard Jaspal Singh who was killed in firing by Nihangs in Kapurthala and other personalities, who passed away since the last session. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann led the assembly in paying tributes.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann during the first day of Vidhan Sabha session at Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

On the opening day of the fifth session of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the House paid respects to former MLA Harbant Singh Datewas, and Begum Munwar Un-Nisha. It also paid tribute to Kamni Puri, wife of ex-minister Raghunath Sahai Puri, Balbir Kaur, mother of MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura, Kartar Kaur, mother of MLA Amolak Singh, Surinder Kaur, mother of MLA Ravjot Singh, besides freedom fighters Amar Singh Sukhija and Jawahar Lal, social workers Balwant Singh Khera and Harsimran Singh Fauji. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the departed souls as a mark of respect during the obituary references.

