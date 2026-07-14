Punjab: Woman, son killed in roof collapse at Talwandi Sabo

A 40-year-old woman and her teenaged son were killed, while her two daughters were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Talwandi Sabo town of Bathinda district on Monday night, police said.

Dharam Singh, the head of the family, sitting amid the rubble of his house after the roof collapsed in Talwandi Sabo on Monday night. (HT Photo)

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The deceased were identified as Veer Pal Kaur and her son, Arshdeep Singh, 16.

The woman’s daughters, Sanampreet Kaur and Khushpreet Kaur, are undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda. They are stated to be out of danger.

Veer Pal’s husband, Dharam Singh, works at a sewage treatment plant in Talwandi Sabo and was not at home when the incident occurred.

Talwandi Sabo station house officer (SHO) Amrik Singh said that the house was in a dilapidated condition and the family was sleeping when the roof gave in around 11.30pm.