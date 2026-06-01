Punjab: 17 panchayat secretaries suspended for violating rules in sale of common village land

The Punjab department of rural development and panchayats has suspended 17 panchayat secretaries in Patiala district for allegedly violating rules during the auction of common panchayat land and failing to furnish records related to the deposit of auction proceedings.

A detailed report naming the 17 officials was sent to the director, rural development and panchayats department, who ordered their suspension. (iStock)

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Through a Friday order, whose copy is with HT, the department suspended Sukhwinder Singh Lali and Bhupinder Singh from the Nabha block; Sukhwinder Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Pawan Kumar from Patiala; Harpinder Singh, Rajinder Kumar, Baljinder Singh and Pushpinder Singh from Samana; Bhupinder Singh from Patiala Rural; Jarnail Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Dimple, Manminder Singh and Kuldeep Singh from Patran; Gurdarshan Singh from Sanaur; and Gurjit Singh from Bhunerheri block.

According to departmental norms, auctions of common panchayat land measuring more than 100 acres are required to be conducted under the supervision of the district development and panchayat officer (DDPO). During a recent review, the department sought records pertaining to the auction of panchayat land and the deposit of auction proceeds.

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{{^usCountry}} While some panchayat secretaries, who are appointed by the government to manage the administrative tasks of gram panchayats, produced the required documents, others claimed that the auctions had been conducted under the supervision of a former DDPO. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some panchayat secretaries, who are appointed by the government to manage the administrative tasks of gram panchayats, produced the required documents, others claimed that the auctions had been conducted under the supervision of a former DDPO. {{/usCountry}}

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However, when asked to provide documentary proof of the auctions and records showing that the auction money had been deposited in bank accounts, 17 secretaries failed to furnish the requisite documents.

It is learnt that several notices and letters had been issued to the officials concerned, directing them to submit the records. “Some secretaries submitted the documents, but these 17 officials repeatedly failed to provide any record despite several reminders,” said a senior official of the department.

Following this, a detailed report naming the 17 officials was sent to the director, rural development and panchayats department, who subsequently ordered their suspension.

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Department officials said fresh inquiries would now be conducted through newly appointed panchayat secretaries.

“The records will be thoroughly examined to ascertain how the auctions were conducted and whether any misappropriation of funds took place,” an official said.