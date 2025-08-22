Punjab: 27 college professors, associate professors get principal rank

The Punjab higher education department has promoted 27 associate professors and professors to the position of principal (college cadre), education minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Friday. The direct quota posts of principals will also be filled soon, said Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bains said following these promotions, all promotional quota seats had been filled. “A total of 27 names were cleared by the departmental promotion committee. Of these, 13 have been elevated with immediate effect, while the remaining 14 will be promoted according to seat availability by December 2025,” he added.

The direct quota posts of principals will also be filled soon.

Higher education secretary Anindita Mitra directed them to submit their joining reports to the higher education director within 10 days. They have been cautioned that non-compliance will lead to the promotion being considered null and void, and a two-year debarment from future promotions.

She also specified that the promoted principals will serve a one-year probation period, during which their performance will be closely monitored.