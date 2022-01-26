Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously
chandigarh news

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously

Nearly after two months of her death, legendary Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa is being awarded the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan. She passed away on November 21 last year
Born in 1944 in Gurdaspur district, legendary Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa, known as “lambi hek di malika”(queen of singing in an extended breath), is being awarded Padma Bhushan. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 26, 2022
HT Correspondent, Amritsar

Nearly after two months of her death, legendary Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa, known as “lambi hek di malika” (queen of singing in an extended breath), is being awarded the third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan.

Bawa passed away on November 21 last year at 77 due to a short illness. Reacting to the honour announced posthumously, her daughter Galori Bawa said, “Due to the death of my mother and sister, we passed through a tragic period. However, the announcement of the award is a great honour for our family and a matter of pride for us, for which we are thankful to the Centre, Punjab government and those who contributed to secure this award for my mother”.

“But it would have been better if she would have got it when she was alive. She should have been given this honour in view of her great contribution to the field of art. Yet, we are satisfied,” she added.

Bawa was born in 1944 in Gurdaspur district, Punjab. Her mother died when she was two years old. She was married to Kirpal Bawa, a Punjabi folk singer hailing from Dera Baba Nanak. She was given the State Award by the Punjab government in 1991.

