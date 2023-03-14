Punjabi food has lot of influence on Australian cuisine: Chef Gary Mehigan

“I love Punjabi food. It has a lot of influence on Australian dishes, particularly in Melbourne, where I come from. Immigration of students and professionals from India and the rich culinary culture brought in by them has had an impact on Australian cuisine,” says celebrity chef and TV host Gary Mehigan, who was in Chandigarh to conduct a Masterclass, Entertaining with Style.

Celebrity chef Gary Mehigan (HT Photo)

“I am exploring more and more Indian cuisine and am trying my hand at mastering some of the local dishes,” he adds.

During the unique two-and-a-half-hour Masterclass, Mehigan taught participants two dishes, mushroom tortellini, and tarte fine aux pommes. The participants included home chefs, influencers, and professionals.

Chef Gary says, “This Masterclass was specially curated to give the participants a unique experience of learning how to create timeless culinary masterpieces that they can enter into their repertoire.”

“I love spicy Indian food, particularly Punjabi meat dishes. I was exposed to all kinds of Indian food when I first came here in 2010. So, I keep returning to the country to promote home chefs and empower them because some of the best cuisines are home-cooked,” the celebrity chef adds.

Vaibhav Bahl, the co-founder of Conosh, which organised the Masterclass, says, “Every Indian home has a food history. Chef Gary understands the nuances of home cooking and together, we are trying to popularise home cuisines and upskill home chefs.”

“Chandigarh was chosen for the Masterclass as it has a strong food culture and is full of foodies and culinary curators,” says Neha Malik, co-founder of Conosh.

