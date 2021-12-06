Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjabi short-story writer Rupana dies

Punjabi short story writer and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Gurdev Singh Rupana passed away at his native village Rupana in Muktsar on Sunday evening
In March this year, Gurdev Singh Rupana was bestowed the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2020 for his Punjabi anthology “Aam Khas”.
Published on Dec 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

Punjabi short story writer and Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Gurdev Singh Rupana passed away at his native village Rupana in Muktsar on Sunday evening. He was 87.

Nempal Singh, Rupana’s elder son, said the literary doyen had developed health complications on November 5. After staying at a private hospital in Muktsar for a week, he was under constant observation at home.

Rupana breathed his last at his residence around 6.55 pm. He is survived by his wife Gurmail Kaur and sons Nempal Singh and Preetpal Singh Rupana.

Also read: Master storyteller Rupana gets Sahitya Akademi Award at 87

Nempal said the last rites will be performed around Monday noon at Rupana village located on the Muktsar-Malout road.

In March this year, Rupana was bestowed the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2020 for his anthology “Aam Khas”. The award-winning collection had stories of the marginalised sections of Dalits, immigrant labourers and slum dwellers.

Rupana was born on April 13, 1936. After completing his Masters in Punjabi literature from Delhi University, he started his working career as a schoolteacher in Delhi with very close literary ties with celebrated Punjabi poet Amrita Pritam, who was one of the first to acknowledge his talent.

The literary genius had penned his first short story in Class 5 and authored about 70 stories and five novels. “Hava”, “Sheesha”, “Ik Tota Aurat” and “Aapani Akh da Jadoo” are some of the best works by the late writer.

