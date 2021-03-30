Punjabi singer Diljaan dies in road accident near Amritsar

Punjabi singer Diljaan Singh, 31, was killed when his car rammed into a truck on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway near Jandiala Guru, 20 km from Amritsar, on Tuesday.

Police said Diljaan was on his way from Kartarpur town near Jalandhar to Amritsar in his Mahindra KUV 100 car when the accident took place at 2.30am.

The singer, who belongs to Kartarpur, was found severely injured by passers-by and taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police sources said Diljaan’s car hit the truck parked near a bridge on the highway but some suspect it hit the divider, too.

Jandiala station house officer (SHO) Yadwinder Singh said a probe was on and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Diljaan’s wife and children are in Canada.

Singers and actors from the Punjabi music and film industry took to social media to mourn the Diljaan’s death.

The singer rose to fame in 2012 when he took part in Sur Kshetra, a singing talent show between teams of India and Pakistan. Diljaan was the runner-up in the show.