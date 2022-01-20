Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjabi singer Saajz receives death threat, FIR lodged in Mohali

Mohali police have registered a case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified caller based on his mobile phone number
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Punjabi singer Sajan Sharma, aka Saajz, on Wednesday received a death threat over a phone call, Zirakpur police said.

Fiancé of Punjabi singer and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan, Sharma told the police that the caller claimed to be gangster Sukhpreet Singh and threatened to kill him in no time if he laid eyes on his (Sharma’s) estranged wife Anugrah.

On his complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified caller based on his mobile phone number.

It may be mentioned that Anugrah had filed a petition in court, accusing Sharma of cheating her and getting married again without divorcing her.

In her plea, she claimed that she married Sharma on September 6, 2014, with the consent of her parents, and they also had a daughter in February 2016.

After marriage, they had been living in Zirakpur, but she returned to her parents’ house in Raipur, Chattisgarh, after Sharma tortured her for dowry, she has alleged.

