{Punjab-Inter District Cricket Tournament} Ludhiana defeats Nawanshahr by an innings, 93 runs

In the second innings of the match of Punjab Inter District Cricket Tournament, Nawanshahr was bowled out at 45 runs in 27 overs losing the match against Ludhiana by an innings and 93 runs
Published on Jun 02, 2022 11:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the first match of the Punjab Inter District Cricket Tournament, Ludhiana U-19 cricket team registered a massive victory of an innings and 93 runs against Nawanshahr on the concluding day of the two-day test match being held at GRD Ground here on Thursday.

Nawanshahr won the toss and elected to bat first, but collapsed at 45 runs each in both the innings. After wrapping up the guests in 26 overs with the help of Aradya Shukla, who captured five wickets, Ludhiana declared their first innings at 183 runs for five wickets in 47 overs.

While Karanjot Singh Mangat of Ludhiana took five wickets in the second innings, Vivek Gaur captured four wickets for the team. Aradya Shukla managed to claim a wicket in the second innings too.

With this victory, Ludhiana has bagged seven points in the tournament.

