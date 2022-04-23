Punjabis losing faith in AAP government: Tarun Chugh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has lost the faith of the people of Punjab.

“Instead of working for the betterment of the state, they are busy in projection politics. Crores of rupees from the state’s exchequer are being spent on advertisements in poll-bound states while no policy has been formed to revive the state’s dwindling economy,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the AAP government, which claims to be pro-farmers, is sending auction notices to the houses of the debt-ridden farmers.

While addressing a conference at the circuit house, Chugh accused AAP of creating a divide in society by giving free electricity to Dalits while the general category has been ignored.

“After winning the elections, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had promised to end vendetta politics and said there will be no FIR against people who are opposed to AAP. But merely a month into power, the CM, on the direction of his boss sitting in Delhi, has got cases registered against Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas and Congress leader Alka Lamba, both once close aides of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal,” said Chugh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He claimed that the newly formed AAP government is deliberately raking up the SYL and Chandigarh issues in order to divert attention from their failure in running the government.

He said no concrete policy has been drawn to check sand and liquor mafias. Farmers are in distress and strong resentment prevails in the state.

BJP leaders meet Punjab affairs in-charge, discuss strategy for civic body polls

Chandigarh : A Punjab BJP delegation on Friday met state party affairs in-charge and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam to discuss strategy for the upcoming civil body polls.

The delegation led by state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma held discussions over the party’s plan to go ahead with the civic body polls scheduled later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Sharma said the BJP will launch agitation against the AAP government claiming that the general public of the state was feeling cheated at the hands of the government in the name of providing free electricity.

Sharma claimed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann had repeatedly changed his stance over fulfilling the poll promise of providing free power and the state government had imposed one after other conditions to restrict the benefit to only a few.

The state BJP chief said the deteriorating law and order situation in the state has become a cause of concern for the common man.