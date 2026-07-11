Punjab-origin man gets 20-year jail in US for leading cross-border drug cartel

A Punjab-origin man has been sentenced to 20 years in a US federal prison for leading a drug trafficking organisation that smuggled hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine and cocaine from the United States into Canada, federal prosecutors said.

Guramrit Sidhu, 63, of Brampton, Ontario.

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Guramrit Sidhu, 63, of Brampton, Ontario, was sentenced on Thursday by US district judge John A. Kronstadt after pleading guilty in March to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, according to a release issued by the US Attorney’s Office for the central district of California.

Court documents said Sidhu led the trafficking network between September 2020 and February 2023. During a roughly one-month period between September 13 and October 24, 2022, he orchestrated eight drug shipments involving about 523 kg of methamphetamine and 347 kg of cocaine.

Investigators said Sidhu arranged for the drugs to be transported from the US into Canada in long-haul semi-trucks for further distribution. He allegedly used telephone numbers and serial numbers on currency notes as identification tokens for couriers handling the deliveries.

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{{^usCountry}} After the consignments crossed the border, Sidhu and his associates retrieved the drugs from locations in Canada for further distribution, prosecutors said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the consignments crossed the border, Sidhu and his associates retrieved the drugs from locations in Canada for further distribution, prosecutors said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sidhu has been in US federal custody since October 2024 following his extradition from Canada. He is the eighth defendant to plead guilty in the case. Other co-accused have received federal prison sentences ranging from 27 months to 108 months.

The investigation involved the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department, LA IMPACT, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, US Customs and Border Protection, Mexican law enforcement authorities, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The US Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs coordinated with Canadian authorities to secure Sidhu’s arrest and extradition.