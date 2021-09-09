Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab-origin MP condemns killing of 23-yr-old Sikh youth in Canada
chandigarh news

Punjab-origin MP condemns killing of 23-yr-old Sikh youth in Canada

Prabhjot Singh Katri, 23, was found murdered at an apartment in Truro town on Sunday in a suspected case of racially-motivated hate crime
By Press Trust of India, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Prabhjot Singh Katri, who worked for a taxi service company as well as one or two restaurants in Truro, had come to Canada from India in 2017 to study. (Twitter)

An Indo-Canadian lawmaker on Thursday condemned the murder of an Indian youth in Canada’s Nova Scotia province, saying hate, violence and racism have no place in the country and the fight to eradicate these menaces must continue.

Prabhjot Singh Katri, 23, was found murdered at an apartment in Truro town on Sunday in a suspected case of racially-motivated hate crime.

Katri, who worked for a taxi service company as well as one or two restaurants in Truro, had come to Canada from India in 2017 to study.

“My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of Prabhjot Singh Katri who was killed in Truro, NS. This is an unacceptable act of hate,” tweeted Sonia Sidhu, member of parliament for Brampton South.

“Hate, online hate, violence and racism have no place in our country and we must continue our fight to eradicate it,” the 53-year-old parliamentarian added.

According to a CBC Canada report, police are treating the death as a homicide. A man was arrested in connection with the murder but was later released.

RELATED STORIES

A GoFundMe has been set up in an effort to send Singh’s body to India, CTV News reported. Singh’s friends are worried that the attack was a racially motivated hate crime, the report said.

There were over one million registered Indians in Canada as of December 2019, according to database company Statista. There have been several incidents of racially-motivated crimes against Indians in Canada over the past few years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SAD panel to hold talks with farm union leaders today

Punjab polls: BJP battling worst-ever crisis amid stand-off over farm laws

Cong, AAP slam ‘meagre’ hike in MSP for rabi crops

Himachal’s telemedicine to rescue of mother, newborn in Lahaul-Spiti
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP