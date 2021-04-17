Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab-origin woman among injured in Indianapolis shooting
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said at least eight people died and several others were wounded during the shooting on Thursday night
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 01:06 AM IST
A Punjab-origin man has said his niece was among those who were injured in a mass shooting incident at the FedEx facility in the US city of Indianapolis that left eight people dead, according to a media report.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said at least eight people died and several others were wounded during the shooting on Thursday night.

The girl, who was not named, was sitting in her car in the driver’s seat when the gunfire erupted, her uncle Parminder Singh told local WTTV.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Singh, adding she got shot on her left arm. “She’s fine and in the hospital now,” he said.

IMPD said the shooting happened at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. When officers arrived around 11 pm, they encountered an active shooter incident.

