Punjab: Petrol bomb lobbed at jeweller’s house in Dhuri

Three motorcycle-borne men lobbed a petrol bomb at the house of a local jeweller in the Shivpuri area of Dhuri, police said on Wednesday.

While no one was hurt, the bomb triggered a fire, causing damage to the main gate and a car. (HT)

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While no one was hurt, the bomb triggered a fire, causing damage to the main gate and a car.

The complainant, Darshan Kumar, told police that he was asleep inside his house on April 20 when he heard a blast in the courtyard around 10.53 pm. As he stepped out to examine the situation, he was shocked to find the porch, his car and a tarpaulin sheet on fire. Neighbours rushed to his aid and helped extinguish the flames using buckets of water.

Kumar said CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed three motorcycle-borne men arriving in the street and one of them tossing a petrol bomb into his house.

Acting on his complaint, police on Wednesday registered a case under Section 326 (g) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 5 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014, at the Dhuri City police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said investigation was underway to track down the accused and determine the motive behind the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said investigation was underway to track down the accused and determine the motive behind the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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