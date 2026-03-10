Ludhiana: Punjab’s Asees Kaur Brar lifts U-12 national tennis title

Asees Kaur Brar, an 11-year-old athlete, training at Harvest Tennis Academy in Jassowal, has brought laurels to Punjab by clinching the girls’ U-12 singles title at the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Under-12 National Tennis Championship held in Mumbai last week. Asees Kaur Brar with the trophy in Mumbai (HT Photo)

In a gripping final, Asees staged an impressive comeback after dropping the opening set to Vaishnavi Balaji of Chennai. Recovering swiftly from the early setback, she elevated her game with aggressive baseline play and confident court coverage to seal the contest 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

After a slow start, the young champion steadily gained momentum, ultimately dominating the final two sets to emerge victorious.

Asees’s father, Navdeep Singh, said the budding tennis player has been training in the sport since the age of five and aspires to pursue a career in professional tennis, adding that sports run deep in their family.

“I was a national-level hockey player, while her mother was an athlete. Many of our relatives are involved in sports such as boxing and wrestling, so Asees naturally developed a keen interest in sports from a very young age,” he said.

Pardeep Kumar, chief coach at Harvest Tennis Academy, praised the Asees’s dedication and discipline on the court. “Asees has shown tremendous commitment in training. Winning a national title at this age is a remarkable achievement, and we believe she has the potential to reach greater heights in tennis,” he said.