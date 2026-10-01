Punjab’s development not possible until youth are freed from drugs: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met families affected by drug addiction in Punjab and heard their accounts of loss and suffering before addressing a gathering in Kot Kalan village in Jalandhar district.

Meets families of drug-affected victims, says AAP govt failed to control illicit trade. (@AmitShah X)

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Shah’s visit marked the culmination of the BJP’s 13-day Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra, which the party president Nitin Nabin launched from Pathankot on September 18 as part of the party’s campaign against drugs in the state.

Before his address, Shah met several aggrieved families and listened to them for nearly half an hour. Describing their accounts as “shocking and painful”, he said their experiences reflected the extent of the drug problem in Punjab.

Referring to the families of young people who had died due to drug addiction, Shah said a mother had shown him photographs of her two sons and appealed for steps to prevent other families from suffering similar losses.

The Union minister alleged that the AAP government in Punjab had failed to control the drug trade and claimed the problem had increased under the present government. He said Punjab’s development was not possible unless its youth were freed from drugs.

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{{^usCountry}} “If chief minister Bhagwant Mann had made Punjab drug-free despite doing nothing else, the people of Punjab would have forgiven him,” Shah said, while accusing the state government of failing to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If chief minister Bhagwant Mann had made Punjab drug-free despite doing nothing else, the people of Punjab would have forgiven him,” Shah said, while accusing the state government of failing to address the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the gathering, Shah outlined the BJP’s proposed development agenda for Punjab, highlighting industrial growth, farmers’ concerns, the state’s financial position and employment opportunities for young people.

Shah said the BJP would work to bring Punjab among the country’s top five industrial states and promised measures to strengthen the state’s economy and create jobs.

He also assured farmers that the BJP would address their concerns and work towards improving Punjab’s financial condition. Referring to the BJP government in neighbouring Haryana, Shah said the party had delivered on its promises there and would do the same in Punjab.

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Seeking public support, Shah said both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party had been given opportunities to govern Punjab but, according to him, had failed to meet people’s expectations.

“The BJP wants only five years from you. We will bring Punjab among the top states of the country,” he said.

Shah’s address also came against the backdrop of the BJP’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. A large number of BJP leaders, workers and supporters attended the gathering at Kot Kalan.

Notably, Shah did not mention the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the BJP’s former alliance partner in Punjab. The two parties had shared power in the state from 2007 to 2017, and there has been speculation about a possible rapprochement ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

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Earlier in the day, Shah paid obeisance at the historic Tripurmalini Shakti Peetha at the Shri Devi Talab Mandir complex in Jalandhar.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also targeted the AAP government over the drug situation, alleging that it had failed to eradicate the menace. He also linked the continuing drug problem to issues such as gangsterism and deterioration in the state’s law-and-order situation.

Sidelights

Shah refers to Bittu as friend, old colleague

Senior BJP leaders lined up to greet Amit Shah on his arrival at the rally venue. While introducing the leaders seated on the stage, Shah referred to Ravneet Singh Bittu as his “friend and old colleague”.

Recalls Punjabi valour

Highlighting the contribution of Punjabis to the country, Shah said they were known for their valour, courage and sacrifices. Referring to their strong presence in the armed forces, he invoked the Sikh battle cry, “Jo Bole So Nihal”, to underline the fighting spirit of Punjab’s soldiers.

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Former AAP leaders in front row

Several BJP Rajya Sabha members who had earlier been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were seated in the front row. They included Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, Rajinder Gupta, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak and Vikramjit Singh Sahney.

Rally begins ahead of schedule

Shah reached the rally venue nearly half an hour ahead of schedule. He was scheduled to arrive at 2.45pm but reached around 2.15 pm.

Lunch at Jalandhar mayor’s residence

After paying obeisance at Sri Devi Talab Mandir, Shah stopped at the residence of BJP leader and former Jalandhar mayor Rakesh Rathour, located near the rally venue. Shah stayed there for around 40 minutes and had a vegetarian meal with Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

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