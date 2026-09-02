Punjab’s GST revenue up by 11.8% in Aug, says Cheema

The Punjab government registered an 11.84% year-on-year growth in net GST revenue and recorded an 18.77% growth in state GST (SGST) cash collections, the highest among major states.

The combined collection increased by 15.74%, rising from ₹619.18 crore in August 2025 to ₹716.66 crore in August 2026. (HT File)

The figures were disclosed on Tuesday by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who said that the state recorded a net GST revenue of ₹2,406.33 crore in August 2026, a substantial increase from the ₹2,151.63 crore collected in the corresponding period last year. This increase of ₹254.70 crore translates to 11.84% growth, he said.

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Highlighting the contribution of SGST cash collections, he said, “SGST cash collection increased from ₹750.37 crore to ₹891.24 crore. This jump of ₹140.87 crore reflects an 18.77% growth, the highest SGST cash growth reported by any major state in the country for the month.”

For the April to August 2026 period, Cheema said, “Punjab’s gross GST revenue reached ₹12,861.42 crore, compared to ₹10,971.62 crore during the corresponding period in 2025. This translates to an increase of ₹1,889.80 crore, representing a steady 17% growth rate. The combined collection increased by 15.74%, rising from ₹619.18 crore in August 2025 to ₹716.66 crore in August 2026.”

Emphasising the role of honest taxpayers, he warned against financial malpractices. “To check tax evasion, the department has significantly stepped up its enforcement actions.”

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