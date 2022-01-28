Punjab’s intelligence wing at private firm’s disposal: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into reports that the peace of the sensitive border state of Punjab is being compromised by the ruling Congress by virtually placing the most crucial intelligence wing of the state police at the disposal of a private company.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, shared documents pertaining to the reported misuse of the state intelligence wing by a private company, ‘Movedek Politico’. He asked CM Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to clear their stand on the matter.