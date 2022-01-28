Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s intelligence wing at private firm’s disposal: SAD
Punjab’s intelligence wing at private firm’s disposal: SAD

SAD sought a judicial probe into reports that peace of sensitive border state of Punjab is being compromised by Congress by virtually placing intelligence wing of state police at private company’s disposal
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Chandigarh, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, shared documents pertaining to the reported misuse of the Punjab intelligence wing by a private company, ‘Movedek Politico’. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday demanded a judicial probe into reports that the peace of the sensitive border state of Punjab is being compromised by the ruling Congress by virtually placing the most crucial intelligence wing of the state police at the disposal of a private company.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, shared documents pertaining to the reported misuse of the state intelligence wing by a private company, ‘Movedek Politico’. He asked CM Charanjit Singh Channi and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to clear their stand on the matter.

