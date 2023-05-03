Bhagwant Mann seeking time to deliver shows govt’s underperformance: LoP Bajwa

Flaying chief minister Bhagwant Mann for seeking one more year to perform, Punjab’s Leader of Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday said that with such a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government conceded that it had failed to perform in the state in its one-year rule.

Bajwa added that notably while seeking another year, CM Mann on Tuesday asked the voters of Jalandhar that he will not come to seek votes in 2024 if there were corruption charges against him. (Representational Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With the poor performance in first year of his regime, the Punjab chief minister has lost the right to seek another opportunity,” Bajwa said. The LoP alleged that earlier AAP’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal threatened voters of Jalandhar to vote in their favour and before that AAP put a similar pressure on sarpanches and panches.

“When they realised that their threatening tactics would not work on Punjabis, the CM started imploring them asking them to give another year to show some performance,” he said.

Bajwa added that notably while seeking another year, CM Mann on Tuesday asked the voters of Jalandhar that he will not come to seek votes in 2024 if there were corruption charges against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Taking no action or delaying the action against AAP leaders, cabinet ministers and legislators, who indulged in extortion and bribery, is itself an unfair practice,” Bajwa said.