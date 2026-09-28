Punjab’s people won’t forgive AAP for pushing youth into ‘drug trap’: Rajasthan CM

With the drug menace emerging as a key political issue in Punjab ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that it had failed to honour its promise of making Punjab drug-free.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma (HT Photo)

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“Punjabis will never forgive the AAP government for pushing the youth of Punjab into the fire of drugs,” Sharma said while addressing a gathering during the Punjab BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in the Ferozepur region.

Sharma, who joined the yatra at Mamdot, said he had come to Punjab carrying the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for a drug-free India. He said the campaign was aimed at protecting Punjab’s younger generation from the drug menace.

Punjab, he said, had traditionally been known for its soldiers, farmers, sportspersons and hardworking youth, but the spread of drugs had become a serious concern for families across the state.

Sharma referred to AAP’s pre-election promise to eradicate drugs within three months and questioned the government over its failure to fulfil the commitment. “Announcements and claims alone cannot solve the drug problem. Political will, strict action and accountability are required,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma said the fight against drugs could not be restricted to action against consumers and called for dismantling the entire supply chain. Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who was also present during the address, described drug abuse as a serious threat to Punjab’s younger generation and said the focus should be on taking action against traffickers, financiers and others involved in the network. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma said the fight against drugs could not be restricted to action against consumers and called for dismantling the entire supply chain. Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, who was also present during the address, described drug abuse as a serious threat to Punjab’s younger generation and said the focus should be on taking action against traffickers, financiers and others involved in the network. {{/usCountry}}

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UP ‘model’ needed to save Punjab’s youth from drugs: UP dy CM

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Brajesh Pathak, who attended BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in Sunam, said that if Punjab is to be saved from drug smugglers, the Uttar Pradesh model will have to be implemented here.

He said that the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath took action against gangsters and organised crime through the Gangster Act, property seizures and other legal provisions. “Today, gangsters tremble there. Punjab now also needs a government that will take similar stringent action against drug smugglers,” he said.

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Once the BJP forms the government in the state, we will eradicate drugs and make Punjab ‘Rangla Punjab’: Ajay Tamta

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While addressing a rally at Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon tehsil during the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, Union minister of state Ajay Tamta said that during the 2022 assembly elections, AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had promised Punjab’s people that drugs would be eradicated from the state within three months of the AAP forming the government. He alleged that despite setting deadlines on six occasions, drugs have not been eradicated from Punjab.