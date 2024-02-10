 Purohit flags off Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus service to Ayodhya - Hindustan Times
Purohit flags off Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus service to Ayodhya

Purohit flags off Chandigarh Transport Undertaking bus service to Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 10, 2024 08:18 AM IST

UT director transport Pradhuman Singh said the bus would depart daily from the ISTB-17 at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya Dham the next day at 8.30 am

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday flagged off Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) AC bus service to Ayodhya via Delhi.

The online reservation for the bus service is available on https://ctuonline.chd.gov.in and CTU Musafir Mobile App. (HT File Photo)
The online reservation for the bus service is available on https://ctuonline.chd.gov.in and CTU Musafir Mobile App.

UT director transport Pradhuman Singh said the bus would depart daily from the ISTB-17 at 1.30 pm and reach Ayodhya Dham the next day at 8.30 am. Similarly, the bus would depart from Ayodhya at 4.30 pm and arrive at the ISBT-17 the next day at 11.05 am, with a fare of 1,706, covering 947km in 19 hours.

The HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) bus would cover bus stations, including ISBT-Anand Vihar in Delhi, Muradabad, Bareilly, Sitapur and Lucknow’s Kaiser Bagh.

He said that online reservation for the bus service is available on https://ctuonline.chd.gov.in and CTU Musafir Mobile App.

Presently, the CTU has been providing its services for religious destinations like Salasar Dham, Khatu Shyam, Vrindavan, Haridwar, Katra, Jwala Ji and Chamunda Devi, he added.

