PU's Rakhi lifts her way to glory at Khelo India University Games
chandigarh news

PU’s Rakhi lifts her way to glory at Khelo India University Games

A student of GHG Khalsa College, PU, Rakhi bagged the top prize in the 81kg category of the women’s weightlifting competition at the Khelo India University Games, being held in Bengaluru
PU’s Rakhi with her Khelo India University Games weightlifting gold. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University’s (PU) Rakhi on Tuesday bagged the gold medal in the 81kg category of the women’s weightlifting competition at the Khelo India University Games, being held at Jain University, Bengaluru.

A student of GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Rakhi came from humble beginnings. The daughter of a driver, she rode on her hard-work and determination to clinch the title amid a competitive field.

PU shooters, meanwhile, continued their good run and bagged the gold medal in the 10-metre rifle event for women. Zeena Khita scored 631.7, Palak scored 624.0 and Vanshika Shahi scored 622.9.

Aarav Singh Dagar added another goldto the tally by winning the trap individual event for men, before winning the silver in the team event with Uday Partap Singh Rana and Vishavdeep Singh.

In the boxing competition, both Anju and Priyanka bagged bronze medals each in 66kg and 63kg categories respectively.

The varsity contingent also clinched a silver and three bronze in swimming. Siddhant Sejwal and Anurag Dagar finished second and third respectively in the 200m backstroke race, while Riya Verma romped home in third in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

The men’s relay team comprising Siddhant Sejwal, Sameer Sejwal, Aurag Dagar and Paramraj delivered the third bronze medal on what turned out to be a largely successful dau for the contingent.

