News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Push-ups for selfie: Milind Soman’s ‘barter’ for female fans in Ludhiana

Push-ups for selfie: Milind Soman’s ‘barter’ for female fans in Ludhiana

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Dec 21, 2023 06:20 AM IST

When the fans approached the actor for a selfie, he asked them to at least do 20 push-ups. Holding their phones, the actor himself recorded their videos while doing push-ups and later clicked selfies with them

Actor, supermodel and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman made his fans, mostly women, who requested for a selfie with him, to do push-ups during an event here on Wednesday.

Push-ups for selfie: Milind Soman’s ‘barter’ for female fans in Ludhiana (HT Photo)
The event was organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Flo. The actor later posed with them for a selfie. This is not the first time that the actor has asked people to do push-ups in order to get his pictures.

While talking about his recent assignments, the 58-year-old actor stated that he would be seen in an upcoming Bollywood flick ‘Emergency’ as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The actor gave health tips to women fans too and asked them to involve themselves in some physical activity at home to stay fit and they need not to go to gym for exercise. He encouraged his fans to shun junk food and eat healthy.

“First step to staying healthy is to stay happy. Laugh often, and identify your weakness mentally and physically. Work on it and try to overcome it,” said the actor.

“I do many exercises at home, but I have no money to waste on the gym. Instead of wasting my money on the gym, I would prefer to buy another new saree for my mother,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

