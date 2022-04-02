Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PUTA urges Panjab University V-C to facilitate retiral benefits

Saying they taken serious note of the humiliation being meted out to senior colleagues, PUTA urged Panjab University V-C to clear retiral benefits including the payment of NCPF contribution
PUTA wrote to the Panjab University V-C, urging him to facilitate retiral benefits. (HT FIle)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to facilitate pending retiral benefits to the varsity’s senior teachers.

The teachers’ body wrote to V-C, saying they have taken serious note of the humiliation being meted out to the senior colleagues, who have completed 65 years of service pursuant to the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court, have not been paid certain retiral benefits such as NCPF, which is their own contribution to the provident fund (PF) account.

PUTA has also outlined that no interest is paid to them on the PF amount beyond 61 years of age. The letter by PUTA said the payment the voluntary contribution of teachers towards PF upon retirement at 65 years of age has been stopped abruptly, which is unfair and discriminatory.

“V-C is urged to immediately clear the file pertaining to the payment of NCPF contribution to senior teachers, who have completed 65 years of service pursuant to the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which the retirees have contributed, and the legal opinion on which has already been obtained, lying in his office for his approval. The V-C is also requested to direct the administration for disbursement of interest on PF to all such retirees, which has also been pending,” reads the letter.

Meanwhile PUTA also wrote to the V-C to ensure that no out-of-turn house allotment is made in an arbitrary manner, thus creating a wrong precedent, to which the body has consistently shown zero tolerance.

