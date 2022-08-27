Pvt school teachers to also be honoured on Sept 5 in Chandigarh
Teachers, principals, and heads of recognised private schools have been asked to send their nominations to the education department by August 30. Schools can only nominate one teacher
Each year, on September 5, Teachers’ Day, the UT education department honours government school principals and teachers for their achievements in the field of education. However, this year, the roll of honour will also include educators from the private sector.
Teachers, principals, and heads of recognised private schools have been asked to send their nominations to the education department by August 30. Schools can only nominate one teacher.
Chandigarh school education director Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar said, “Teachers from private schools will be awarded on September 5 after a gap of 10 years. The department took the decision to felicitate private school teachers in order to be more inclusive in the management of schools in the city. Teachers from private schools also deserve to be recognised.”
The teachers will be judged on 12 parameters, including the qualitative and quantitative assessment of their students’ results over the last five years. The students’ results have been given 52% (65 out of 125 marks) weightage in the teachers’ assessment.
The parameters they will be assessed on include professional growth, community service, experimental innovations, publications, commendations, clubs formed, innovation for children with special needs, videos uploaded on government portals, creative thinking and presentation.
For principals, 40% weightage (50 out of 125 marks) will be given to qualitative and quantitative assessment of the overall result of the school over the past five years. While some assessment parameters for principals are common with teachers, they will also be judged on the basis of school infrastructure improvement and activities carried out in the schools.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics