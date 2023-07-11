Amid heavy rainfall, five of NRI family go missing in Himachal Pradesh

Qatar-returned four members of a family along with one of their relatives have gone missing while vacationing in Himachal Pradesh, which has been witnessing intense rainfall and flash floods over the past week. According to their relatives based in Muzaffarnagar, the five people, including two minors, have been missing for the last two days.

An aerial view of the flood-affected areas of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. (ANI)

The missing persons have been identified as — Tanvir Mehandi (49), his wife Shabana Parveen (45), Fatima Tanvir (16), and Amaan Abbas (15). They had come from Qatar for a vacation. Along with them, their Muzaffarnagar-based relative Dr Zaid Mohammad (22) has also gone missing.

One of their relatives, Shajad Nabi, has told officials that five members of the family left Muzaffarnagar for vacationing in Kullu and Manali on July 5. However, they could not be contacted since July 9.

In a bid to expedite their search, the district administration of Muzaffarnagar has written a letter to the district magistrate of Kullu and sought his assistance in tracing the missing family.

Speaking to HT over phone, Arvind Malappa Bangari, the district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, confirmed that one Shajad Nabi approached officials regarding missing people. The Kullu DM has been requested to help in finding their whereabouts and to share the details with the concerned Muzaffarnagar officials, added Bangari.

