QS Asia rankings 2024: Panjab University remains in 301-350 bracket for 4th year in row

For the fourth consecutive year, Panjab University (PU) continued to remain in the 301-350 bracket in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024 released on Wednesday.

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has improved from rank 185 to 149, while also emerging as the top private varsity in the country. IIT Bombay ranks first in India overall.

With the country’s 148 universities featuring in the rankings, India ranked at the top in Asia, followed by China with 133 universities.

Among other varsities in this region, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, is at rank 213, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology in Patiala is in the 281-290 bracket, while Chitkara University, Rajpura, is ranked between 501-550.

PU posted its best result in QS rankings back in 2014, when it landed in the 171-180 bracket. It had ranked in the 291-300 bracket in 2019 and 2020 editions, before slipping into the 301-350 range in 2021. The same ranking has continued through 2024.

Speaking about the result, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “We have improved our score, and our performance in research and employer outcomes is good. To improve faculty strength, we have started the recruitment process and we are making efforts to improve internationalisation.”

The parameter wise score remained similar to when the QS World Rankings 2024 were released in June 2024, where PU was able to improve from the 1201-1400 bracket last year to the 1001-1200 bracket this year.

PU also improved its ranking in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024, where it entered the 601-800 bracket this year as compared to 801-1000 bracket last year.

