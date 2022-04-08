Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
QS World University rankings: NIPER best pharma institute in country

Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th among the best pharma institute in the world in the QS World University rankings
NIPER was named India’s best pharma institute in the QS World University rankings. (iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Sector 67, Mohali, has been ranked as the top university in India and seventh in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022.

Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th in the world. Panjab University’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been placed in the 150-200 bracket.

The QS World University rankings by subject are based on academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact.

