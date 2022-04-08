QS World University rankings: NIPER best pharma institute in country

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Sector 67, Mohali, has been ranked as the top university in India and seventh in Asia in the pharmacy and pharmacology category as part of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022.

Overall, NIPER has been ranked 44th in the world. Panjab University’s University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been placed in the 150-200 bracket.

The QS World University rankings by subject are based on academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact.