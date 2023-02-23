: Eighteen people died of drug overdose in Sirsa last year even as police arrested 624 drug peddlers in the district, Haryana government said in the assembly on Wednesday.

Question Hour: 18 people died of drug overdose in Sirsa in 2022, says Haryana govt (HT Photo)

In a written reply to Congress’ Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag, who had sought details of the number of deaths recorded in 2022 on account of drug abuse/overdose in his assembly constituency and district Sirsa, besides the criminal cases registered against the drug paddlers, the state government stated that of the total 18 deaths recorded in Sirsa district on account of drug overdose, seven people died in Dabwali and three in Kalanwali.

Listing the steps taken under the state action plan to curb the drugs menace, the government said 587 drug peddlers were booked in 2019, 722 in 2020, 446 in 2021 and 624 in 2022.

The state government said mission teams have been formed in every village, ward, PHCs, Sub-divisions and districts in Haryana. A total of 8,876 mission teams have been formed throughout Haryana. More than 85,000 team members of public and police will be working continuously against drug menace under the state action plan.

‘Reference for school building in Nuh not received’

A primary school building could not be constructed in Nuh district because some officials posted in district elementary education office, Nuh, did not send the reference to concerned authorities even as land was transferred to the education department by Haryana Agriculture Marketing Board in Nuh city in 2014.

Education minister Kanwar Pal, responding to a question of Congress MLA, Aftab Ahmed, said the delay in constructing the building has been caused at the level of district elementary education office, Nuh as the concerned authorities did not receive reference during 2015 to 2021.

The MLA wanted to know if it is a fact that the land was transferred to education department by agriculture marketing board in Nuh city in 2014 on which the primary/middle school was to be constructed. The MLA also wanted to know the details of work executed by the State government during the last eight years and the names of persons responsible for delay.

In a written reply, the education minister said the department has sanctioned ₹1.46 crore for construction of the government primary/middle school in Nuh city. The funds have now been transferred to the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and the construction work is expected to start by April 2023.

The minister said the HSSPP could not start construction due to technical issues of the Haryana Engineering Works portal, since the State government decided to float all tenders through the said portal.

“The delay in constructing the building has been caused at the level of district elementary education office, Nuh as no reference was received during 2015 to 2021.... The government would take appropriate disciplinary action against these erring officers,” said the minister.

Condition despicable in Charkhi Dadri civil hospital: JJP MLA Naina Chautala

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislator Naina Singh Chautala, who is a mother of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, on Wednesday said people were suffering due to abject lack of medical facilities in Charkhi Dadri civil hospital.

The Badhra segment MLA said ultrasound and x-ray machines are not in working order in this civil hospital which also does not have doctors.

“The conditions are despicable and people are suffering,” she said.

Responding to her question, public health and cooperation minister, Banwari Lal said steps are afoot to fill vacant posts of specialist doctors in district civil hospital, Charkhi Dadri.

Case of removal of electric poles would be reviewed, says energy minister

Energy minister Ranjit Singh assured the House that the cases related to removal or replacement of electric poles installed on private residential land would be reviewed.

The legislators cutting across party lines said energy department refuses to deal on priority with the issue of removing or replacing the electric poles installed on private land without the consent of the owners.

The vidhan sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also suggested that there is a need to review this issue in the public interest. He asked the energy minister that something should be done to resolve the matter.