Will become the voice of Ladakh’s youth: Rahul Gandhi during Kargil visit

Jammu Ahead of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council-Kargil (LAHDC-K) elections, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi reached Kargil on Thursday evening on his KTM 390 Adventure bike on the last leg of his maiden visit to Ladakh post the revocation of the provisions of Article 370.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with local youth in Kargil. (PTI)

Kargil’s Congress president Nasir Munshi said, “Rahul Gandhi reached Kargil from Zanskar on his motorcycle around 4 pm where he addressed a youth convention of over 350 euphoric attendees cheering for him.”

Gandhi, who rode over 240 kms on his bike to Kargil, assured the youth that he and his party would become their voice in Parliament and ensure justice with them.

He is expected to address a big rally at the Kargil stadium on Friday

Munshi said the workers, leaders, voters along with Congress and National Conference supporters will assemble at the stadium to listen to the Congress president.

Munshi also exuded confidence of an easy win for the alliance partners against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ensuing polls.

Earlier, Gandhi shared several pictures about his journeyfrom Zanskar to Kargil including the one with a group of security personnel on the foothills of a mountain with a captain “on our frontiers stand the brave children of Bharat Mata – ready to take on any challenge for her sake.

A look into their eyes, a heartfelt conversation, or a glimpse into their lives is enough to leave you inspired for a lifetime”.

The people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood, protection under sixth schedule of the Indian Constitutionand a Lok Sabha seat each for Leh and Kargil districts respectively.

Gandhi had reached Leh last Thursday. During his visit to Pangong Lake on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi reiterated that “China has taken away people’s land and they are not being allowed to graze their cattle”.

“Over here, the concern is the land that has been taken away by China. People here have been affected in massively because their grazing lands have been taken away,” he added.

Gandhi went round almost all famous places including Pangong lake, Nubra valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar on the motorcycle during his Ladakh trip which started on August 17 initially for two days. He later extended his tour which Congress termed an extension of Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7, 2022 to January 30, 2023.

“Bharat Jodo is deeply rooted in every Indian’s heart and mind. The resonating chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoing through the streets of Leh serves as a strong example of this unity. No power can suppress this voice, brimming with affection and camaraderie,” Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, wrote on his social media account after meeting enthusiastic supporters in Leh town earlier this week.

