Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes 2nd phase of Haryana leg from Panipat

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed the second phase of the Haryana leg of its journey from Sanoli Khurd village in Panipat on Friday.

The yatra had re-entered Haryana from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. Earlier, the Congress leader was to spend the night at the village, but had to return to New Delhi as his mother, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, was unwell. The foot march, which was slated to begin at 6am, recommenced at 8am after Rahul Gandhi returned from New Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Union minister Kumari Selja and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan joined hundreds of leaders and workers accompanying Rahul on the yatra.

As per the revised schedule, the yatra will halt at GT Road in Panipat at 11am, 3km from the starting point in the village. The workers and leaders will have lunch at the New Grain Market in Panipat, after which Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders will hold a rally at the Sector 13/17 Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Selja said, “The popularity of the yatra has shaken the BJP to the core. The yatra is raising the voice of the people. Clearly, inflation and unemployment are issues, which the government has failed to control.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over the next few days, the foot march will pass through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts before entering Punjab. Haryana home minister Anil Vij recently said that adequate security arrangements had been made for the yatra in the state.

The yatra had covered around 130 km during the first phase in Haryana from December 21-23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, three Haryana districts (in the first phase), Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)