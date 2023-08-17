Rahul reaches Ladakh for 2-day visit

Ahead of elections for the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil and thegeneral elections next year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Leh on Thursday on a two-day visit to the region. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed upon his arrival at Leh airport on Thursday. (PTI)

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

This is Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J&K, following the revocation of provisions of Article 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.

Congress Leh district spokesperson leader of Opposition in LAHDC-Leh Tsering Namgyal said that the visit of the Congress leader was long overdue.

“During Bharat Jodo Yatra, he could not visit Ladakh because roads were blocked,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi will have an interaction session with the youth of Ladakh from all walks of life. On Friday, he will be witnessing a mini-soccer match as well,” Namgyal said.

“Though he has nothing to do with Kargil polls, but he might hold a meeting with party leaders. I think he may also visit Kargil,” he further added.

“On the face of it, it is a leisure visit as he had been planning to visit the region and enjoy the cool climes. Since he is here, he might as well meet the people, including youth, party leaders and workers to feel their pulse and aspirations,” said Namgyal.

In June, famous innovator, environmentalist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk had observed a seven-day climate fast at Leh’s NDS Ground in a bid to seek sixth schedule of the Indian constitution and statehood to the eco-fragile region of Ladakh.

Wangchuk had observed a five-day hunger protest for the cause in January this year.

