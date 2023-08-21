Rahul Gandhi interacts with Nubra Valley people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on his maiden visit to Ladakh post revocation of Article 370, met party leaders and workers at Hunder in Nubra Valley and returned to Leh on Monday.

Congress spokersperson for Leh district and leader of the opposition in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal, said, “Rahul Gandhi had interaction with the local people, party leaders and workers at Hunder where he stayed overnight. He had a general discussion about their issues and lives”.

Namgyal informed that Rahul Gandhi was on his way back to Leh.

“After a day’s stay at Leh on Tuesday, he will leave for Kargil on Wednesday,” said the spokesperson.

It may be stated here that Congress and the National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against the BJP for elections to the 30-member LAHDC-Kargil, which goes to polls on September 10.

The Congress leader rode on his mobike for 170 km from Pangong Lake to Hunder in Nubra Valley.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the concern of the people in Pangong was their grazing lands taken over by China.

To a query of Centre’s claims of no Chinese incursions and no land taken away by them, Rahul had said, “Here the people say that Chinese forces entered and their grazing land taken away and (now) they can’t go there. The Prime Minister says that not an inch of land taken away, which is not correct…. ask anyone here and they will tell you”.

