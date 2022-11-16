Raids at drug hotspots fail to ‘surprise’ peddlers in Ludhiana

In a bid to crackdown on drugs, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav led raids in different narcotic hotspots across the city, but failed to take peddlers by surprise.

A police team of 250 personnel raided Ghoda Colony on RK Road, but merely recovered 12g heroin, suggesting that the peddlers had ample time to hide their contraband. Meanwhile, additional director general of police (ADGP, community affairs) Gurpreet Deo conducted raids at Mohalla Peeru Banda in Salem Tabri.

Police personnel reached both hotspots in large numbers to prepare for the DGPs visit. However, the congregation alerted the drug peddlers, who managed to sneak away before the VVIPs arrival.

“If the cops are serious about eradicating the menace, they must not tip off the drug peddlers,” said an irate local, who did not wish to be named.

A resident of Ghoda Colony, Arun Kumar, said, “The colony was constructed for the employees of the municipal corporation, but some people are peddling drugs in the area. The cops barge into each and every house and harass residents, which also tips off the criminals. Even the residents learn of these “surprise” raids, hours before they are conducted.”

Kumar added that they had asked the cops to set up a police post in the colony, but to no avail. After the raid, the DGP said that a state-level cordon and search operation was conducted against anti-social elements and drug smugglers. “The police team analysed crime data to identify hotspots where criminals or smugglers are more active. The motive of this drive is to make police presence and movement visible to give residents a sense of confidence and security,” he said.

The DGP said that police personnel carried out proper frisking of suspected persons and a complete search of houses under the supervision of senior officers. “Sniffer dogs and drones were also deputed in these hotspots to ensure strict vigil.”

On new directions for the issuance of arms licenses, the DGP said, “No new arms licences will be issued till physical verification of previous arms licences over the next three months. Public display of weapons, even on social media, will be dealt with an iron hand, and action will be taken against violators.”

“The cyber wing of the Punjab Police will keep watch on social networking sites to check violations. FIRs will be registered immediately in case anyone is found indulging in hate speech against any community,” he added.

