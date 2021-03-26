Rail, road traffic off track in Punjab’s Malwa on farmers’ bandh call

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions evoked a total response in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Punjab on Friday.

Activists blocked national and state highways and squatted on rail tracks in support of the 12-hour bandh, while shops and private establishments in the region remained closed.

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Sidhupur faction started assembling at Bathinda’s Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk since 6am to block the intersection that connects the city with Patiala and Chandigarh, Amritsar and Jalandhar and Ferozepur and towns in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Supporters of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gathered in large numbers at toll plazas in Bathinda district. Union activists blocked rail tracks at Maur on the Bathinda-Jind-Delhi section, leaving commuters high and dry.

Ferozepur railway division officials did not respond to repeated calls for arrangements being made in view of the farmers’ protest.

Trains were stopped at different unscheduled stops to ensure safety of rail property. Private and public transport buses remained off the road during the day.