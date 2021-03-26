Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rail, road traffic off track in Punjab’s Malwa on farmers’ bandh call
chandigarh news

Rail, road traffic off track in Punjab’s Malwa on farmers’ bandh call

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions evoked a total response in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Punjab on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Farmers blocking National Highway-7 between Bathinda and Amritsar during the Bharat Bandh call in Bathinda on Friday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions evoked a total response in Bathinda and adjoining districts of south Punjab on Friday.

Activists blocked national and state highways and squatted on rail tracks in support of the 12-hour bandh, while shops and private establishments in the region remained closed.

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union Sidhupur faction started assembling at Bathinda’s Bhai Ghanaiya Chowk since 6am to block the intersection that connects the city with Patiala and Chandigarh, Amritsar and Jalandhar and Ferozepur and towns in neighbouring Rajasthan.

Supporters of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gathered in large numbers at toll plazas in Bathinda district. Union activists blocked rail tracks at Maur on the Bathinda-Jind-Delhi section, leaving commuters high and dry.

Ferozepur railway division officials did not respond to repeated calls for arrangements being made in view of the farmers’ protest.

Trains were stopped at different unscheduled stops to ensure safety of rail property. Private and public transport buses remained off the road during the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP