Rail Roko Call on June 3 by SFJ: Ludhiana railway police to beef up security amid Operation Bluestar anniversary

In the wake of 38th anniversary week of Operation Bluestar and a rail roko call on June 3 in Punjab and Haryana, GRP superintendent of police (SP, operations) Amandeep Kaur on Wednesday directed GRP deputy superintendents and station house officers across Punjab to patrol the government buildings from the Khalistani supporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of banned terror outfit— Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has called for the rail roko protest.

Kaur directed the officials to ensure that no one hoists Khalistani flag or writes any anti-national slogans on the walls of the government buildings under the jurisdiction of railways.

Moreover, the SP has asked the GRP staff to guard the railway-over-bridges.

“All the officers and the security teams are directed to keep paint sprays with them to remove any such writings on the walls or the train coaches or anywhere in the railway premises, and also to immediately inform the senior officials about the same,” read the order from the SP.

According to the sources, railway security is also working in coordination with the state intelligence wing to avoid any untoward incidents throughout the week. Railway security staff will remain deployed at stations in Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, Pannu was booked for allegedly tying the Khalistan flags outside the gate of Himachal Pradesh Assembly on May 8.

Ludhiana CP holds meeting with GRP

Ludhiana commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma also held a meeting over security arrangements with GRP officials— joint CP Ravcharan Singh Brar, SP Amandeep Kaur, DSP Balram Rana, and SHO Jaskaran Singh— on Wednesday.

According to a senior police official, the CP has directed the GRP to increase the shift hours of the staff from eight to twelve hours till June 6, throughout the Operation Bluestar anniversary week.

Disturbance inputs received from MAC

Meanwhile, joint team of GRP and RPF, including inspector Sailesh Kumar of RPF, DSP Balram Rana, SHO Jaskaran Singh, GRP, held a meeting with the station director Abhinav Singla and other station supervisors following a security input received from Multi Agency Centre, Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The security forces at the Ludhiana railway station have marked 14 entry-exit points that will be manned by the joint teams of RPF and GRP.

A senior security officer at Ludhiana station said, “Everyone wants to park their vehicle at the nearest possible location from their respective offices, which can be dangerous for the security of the station as anyone can abandon their vehicle at the non-parking zone with some destructive substance. To ensure safety, we have requested the station director to designate a separate lot for the railway employees and not to allow anyone to park their vehicles near the platform-1 entry-exit points.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON