Railway station roof plaza to enhance Chandigarh-Panchkula connectivity

ByBrijender Gaur, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 07:54 am IST

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared this detail with the media during his inspection visit to the station on Friday, adding that the work is progressing quickly.

The Chandigarh railway station redevelopment project, estimated to cost 462 crore, will significantly enhance regional connectivity.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with Haryana CM Nayab Saini and minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu at the Chandigarh railway station on Friday. (HT)
A key feature of the upgrade is a roof plaza designed to seamlessly bridge the two ends of the city, connecting Panchkula and Chandigarh, thereby easing travel for passengers from both sides.

The modernisation incorporates several innovations, including a modular design utilising pre-fabricated components to expedite construction. Minister Vaishnaw undertook a comprehensive inspection of the ongoing work and was briefed by senior officials on the progress of the project. He was accompanied by Ravneet Singh, minister of state for railways and food processing industries, Ashok Kumar Verma, general manager of Northern Railway, and other senior officials.

The project’s focus is on enhancing passenger amenities, improving connectivity, and creating a modern, accessible, and efficient travel hub that reflects the city’s planned architecture and meets growing user demands.

However, when HT asked minister Vaishnaw about the “pathetic condition” of the government railway police (GRP) station and residential quarters adjacent to the railway building—noted to be severely damaged and in terrible condition—the minister did not comment. Instead, he focused on explaining the broader, nationwide railway redevelopment initiative under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Earlier in the morning, minister Vaishnaw, along with Ravneet Singh, conducted a window trailing inspection of the New Delhi-Chandigarh section. During this inspection, he inquired about the maintenance status of essential railway infrastructure components, including signals, relays, points, turnouts, and crossings.

