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Railways to deploy drones, step up 24-hour patrolling along freight corridor: Bittu

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday said Railways will intensify 24-hour patrolling and significantly expand surveillance coverage along the tracks

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
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With two blasts in the last three months targeting the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor in Punjab, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday said Railways will intensify 24-hour patrolling and significantly expand surveillance coverage along the tracks.

Bittu, who visited Monday’s blast site between Shambhu and Rajpura on Wednesday and reviewed the situation, said, “Special attention will be given to secluded and vulnerable sections of the corridor.

Bittu, who visited Monday’s blast site between Shambhu and Rajpura on Wednesday and reviewed the situation, said, “Special attention will be given to secluded and vulnerable sections of the corridor. Advanced monitoring methods, including drone surveillance, will be deployed. In addition, key railway personnel will conduct continuous ground patrols to ensure track safety,” he said.

At present, 173 CCTV cameras have been installed in the Punjab region of the Ambala division, with more installations underway.

The minister highlighted that this was the second such incident within three months and within a distance of approximately 35 kilometres. The earlier incident occurred on January 23, around 800-900 metres from NH-44, while the latest blast site is located about 300 metres from the same highway.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Railways to deploy drones, step up 24-hour patrolling along freight corridor: Bittu
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Railways to deploy drones, step up 24-hour patrolling along freight corridor: Bittu
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