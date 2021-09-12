Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rain brings down mercury in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, the mercury dropped to 28°C from 31°C; Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU’s) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology recorded 22.2mm rain
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 03:16 AM IST
As always, the roads in Ludhiana were inundated with water after the rain. The rain brought down the mercury and provided relief from the scorching heat. (HT Photo)

Rainfall brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat on Saturday. The district is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the coming days as well.

Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU’s) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology recorded 22.2mm rainfall. The city’s maximum temperature dropped to 28°C from 31°C on Friday, while the minimum temperature dropped to 24°C from the previous day’s 26.6°C.

PAU department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Prabhjot Kaur Sidhu said the rainfall was caused due to another active phase of monsoon.

Waterlogging issues pop up again

As always, city roads were inundated with water after the showers. Residents had a tough time commuting at Gill Road, Ferozepur Road, and the underpass near Lodhi Club among other areas. The accumulated rainwater had drained out by the evening.

