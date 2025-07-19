Rain brings relief to cotton growers, but pink bollworm threat looms, say experts

Bathinda Teams from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs) are actively inspecting cotton fields in the region. (HT)

After nearly a month of dry weather, recent rainfall across southwest Punjab has brought relief to cotton farmers, raising hopes for a better kharif season.

The showers have helped reduce the risk of whitefly infestation, a major pest concern for the crop, but experts warn that vigilance is needed against the looming threat of the pink bollworm.

Pink bollworm is a pest of the cotton crop, particularly in Punjab, causing yield losses. In Punjab, pink bollworm infestations have led to significant economic losses for farmers, even impacting Bt cotton, a genetically modified variety designed to be pest-resistant.

Teams from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs) are actively inspecting cotton fields in the region. PAU’s principal entomologist Vijay Kumar said the rain has washed away the adult whitefly population, removing the immediate danger. “Based on field reports and our own surveys, whitefly infestation is not a threat at present,” Kumar said.

However, the humid conditions created by the rain are favorable for pink bollworm attack. Kumar noted that early-sown fields have shown signs of pink bollworm, though the situation is currently manageable. He urged farmers to remain alert and follow recommended pest management protocols, especially as the pink bollworm population is expected to rise over the next two to three weeks.

State agriculture officials report that cotton has been planted over about 1.2 lakh hectares this season, with Fazilka district alone accounting for half of this area. This represents a significant increase from the 96,000 hectares recorded in the previous kharif cycle, reflecting renewed interest among farmers in cultivating cotton.

Fazilka’s chief agriculture officer Rajinder Kumar said that cotton plants have thrived due to proper nutrient application and favourable weather conditions. “We are optimistic about the upcoming harvest, as no major pest outbreaks have been reported so far,” he said.