Rain in Himachal floods apple orchards, damages houses in Manali

The retreating monsoon caused flooding in Barua village near the tourist town of Manali on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

Though no loss of life was reported, the flooding from a nearby rivulet after heavy rain in the region inundated apple orchards and farmland besides damaging three houses in the village.

A flash flood was also reported from Chamyar Karog village on Monday night. The flooding damaged fields of vegetables in the area.

Officials from the revenue department have reached the village to assess the damage.

The meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.