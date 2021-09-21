Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rain in Himachal floods apple orchards, damages houses in Manali
A flash flood occurred at Barua village in Manali district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, causing damage to the apple orchards in the area. Flash flood water also entered into houses near a rivulet. (Aqil Khan/HT)
A flash flood occurred at Barua village in Manali district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning, causing damage to the apple orchards in the area. Flash flood water also entered into houses near a rivulet. (Aqil Khan/HT)
chandigarh news

Rain in Himachal floods apple orchards, damages houses in Manali

Revenue department assessing damage to crops; receding monsoon leads to flooding at Barua and Chamyar Karog villages in Manali
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST

The retreating monsoon caused flooding in Barua village near the tourist town of Manali on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

Though no loss of life was reported, the flooding from a nearby rivulet after heavy rain in the region inundated apple orchards and farmland besides damaging three houses in the village.

Also read: Consider reducing GST rate on ropeways: HP to Centre

A flash flood was also reported from Chamyar Karog village on Monday night. The flooding damaged fields of vegetables in the area.

Officials from the revenue department have reached the village to assess the damage.

The meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rain in Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.