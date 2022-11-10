Rain, snow lash parts of J&K, Helicopter service to Vaishno Devi shrine suspended

Fresh rains and snow lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, while the upper reaches and tourist resort of Gulmarg received fresh snowfall on Wednesday.

This is for the second time in the last 10 days that the Kashmir valley has received snowfall in the upper reaches. The rains and snow led to a drop in temperatures.

The fresh snowfall led to the closure of the Mughal Road and the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) roads.

The MeT office in Srinagar has predicted erratic weather conditions for the next couple of days. “Only after November 11, there is a possibility that the weather could improve,” MeT said.

The fresh snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway due to snowfall at Zojilla Pass. Even the Mughal road which was opened for traffic on Monday was closed for traffic due to snow accumulation.

Rain lashed different parts of Kashmir causing water-logging at several places. Qazigund recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, while tourist resort Pahalgam was 2.9 degrees Celsius, Kupwara 4.7 and Kokernag 4.1 degrees Celsius last night.

In Jammu, rain coupled with foggy weather conditions disrupted helicopter service to the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district on Wednesday, officials said.

“Due to intermittent rains and foggy weather conditions, helicopter service for Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Katra to Sanji Chhat remained suspended on Wednesday. However, battery car service from Himkoti to Bhawan plied normally,” said the official.

He informed that by 6 pm on Wednesday, 20,000 pilgrims had registered themselves before embarking upon the pilgrimage.

No disruption was reported on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Ramban SSP, Mohita Sharma said, “Intermittent shooting stones at Panthiyal slowed down traffic movement but the highway is open.”